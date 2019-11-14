Top Tech Conferences: The ultimate B2B tech events and show guide for 2019

For information about adding your event to this list and featured listing opportunities please contact mike.moore@futurenet.com.

Love it or loathe it, events and conferences are often where wheelers and dealers in the world of technology meet to decide on the future of the industry.

Ironically, technology itself has accelerate the demise of some massive tech events (like CeBit) but the result is that the remaining ones are more focused, alive and bustling than ever before.

TechRadar Pro and ITProPortal have joined forces with the tech B2B PR industry to curate a list of national and international technology events, conferences and happenings.

(Image credit: Future)

January 7th-10th, Las Vegas

CES is the world's gathering place for all those who thrive on the business of consumer technologies.

Why attend? The world's largest technology show attracted 175,000 attendees last year, with over 4,500 companies exhibiting.

(Image credit: Future)

February 24th-27th, Barcelona

MWC is the largest mobile event in the world, bringing together the latest innovations and leading-edge technology alongside today’s most influential visionaries.

Why attend? The world's most important mobile show brings all the key players under one roof.

(Image credit: Future)

April 20th-21st, Austin

Running Remote is carefully curated to teach you next-level, actionable strategies and tactics you can utilize the very next day to manage and grow your distributed team.

Why attend? The conference will provide education and tools that founders & professionals need to succeed in the future of work. This is a gathering of leaders who will share everything they’ve learnt running a remote first organisation.

(Image credit: Future)

June 8th-12th, London

London Tech Week brings together the best of the global tech community to explore how technology can be used to help tackle some of the world’s toughest business, social and environmental challenges.

Why attend? Since its inception in 2012, the festival has grown rapidly year-on-year, shining a light on London and the UK as Europe’s biggest tech hub.