TikTok may have lost out in app ratings - but India NGOs aren't complaining

Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) in India have found a new partner in TikTok, the popular short video format app, to spread awareness about their causes and campaigns.

No doubt, TikTok had recorded maximum downloads during the Covid-19 related nationwide lockdown, but at the same time NGOs have also discovered the power of reaching out to the target audience via TikTok.

The ByteDance owned Chinese app has provided training to NGOs in successfully leveraging the app for popular campaigns like #CheckYourFacts, #BeActive, #Fakenewsalert, among others.

Here are some of the popular campaigns on TikTok, launched by various NGOs in India.

#GharbaithoIndia

United Nations Development Program, India had recently launched the #GharbaithoIndia campaign to disseminate information about Covid-19 via numerous social media platforms, encouraging users to stay indoors and keep themselves healthy. On TikTok, they have put out videos related to facts about the coronavirus and educated people about the spread of fake news and how to curb such misinformation.

#TakeChargeOfYourHealth; #HappySingle

This unique campaign on TikTok, from ‘Love Matters India’ has targeted the youth in particular, in matters of starting a healthy relationship and matters of sexual health.

#NotYet

CRY has been the voice in spreading awareness on social causes such as child marriage and child rights. CRY has an engaging presence on TikTok with its campaign #NotYet which emphasises the importance of a happy, healthy and creative childhood for every child, without discriminating between boy and girl child.

@cry_india To all the mothers out there, a big thank you for being YOU! ##happymothersday ##mothersday ##children ##childhood ♬ original sound - cry_india

#HeForShe

United Nations Women, India has launched several campaigns such as #HeForShe and #KaunsiBadiBaatHai to raise awareness on sensitive issues such as gender equality and domestic violence. The message shared by the NGO in the videos on TikTok are related to breaking the gender biases and various stereotypes that exist in society.

#StayAtHome

During the lockdown, UNICEF India sent out its message in different languages on TikTok to pay particular attention to cleanliness. Popular celebrities such as Trisha Krishnan, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvaraj Singh made videos about facts about coronavirus and prevention for UNICEF’s campaign on TikTok.