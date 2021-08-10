TikTok is now the most downloaded app worldwide

Video sharing app TikTok has become the most downloaded social media app in the world overtaking Facebook. The video-sharing app that helped content creators create viral videos has reached the top position for the first time since the global survey of downloads first started in 2018.

According to Nikkei, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger are the other 4 in the top five and incidentally are all owned by the March Zuckerberg led Facebook Incorporation.

Apart from TikTok, the only other application from Asia that has been able to make it to the top 10 most downloaded apps of 2020 list is Likee while Telegram, which is at number 7 in the list is from Russia.

Incidentally, Facebook still holds the pole position beating TikTok when it comes with most downloaded applications in Asia. Though, like the global list curated by App Annie, 4 out of the 5 most downloaded apps belong to Facebook Inc.

Is data security and privacy no more concern now?

(Image credit: Ka Han / Shutterstock)

According to Chuzen Kin, marketing manager at App Annie, "The total viewing time for TikTok in the U.S. and U.K. is longer than that for YouTube, and short videos will continue to attract attention," suggesting that TikTok is fast replacing YouTube as the go-to application for video content consumption during the pandemic-era.

To recall, TikTok is one of the biggest names in the list of Chinese applications that were banned in India last year. While PUBG Mobile has been able to make a re-entry under a new identity, TikTok’s attempts have been thwarted by the Indian government.

The Indian government stated that these apps were a threat to national security and transferred user data to its servers in China. While ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, refuted these allegations, it was found guilty of the invasive practices repeatedly.

As a result of multiple such issues, TikTok was banned by the Trump administration and while the sanction has been removed , the growing number of downloads suggest that people are seemingly ok with the apps snooping on them in favour of viral content.

Additionally, Telegram which is one of the best WhatsApp alternatives has also seen experienced an increased number of downloads. The app has moved from 15 to 7 in the Asian list mostly thanks to the dubious privacy policy introduced by WhatsApp.

Even the global list of downloads, Telegram shows an upward trend and has moved one place up the order. Facebook’s Messenger app has lost its charm and is now at the fifth spot against the top position it held in 2019

