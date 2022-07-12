The latest Ducati e-bikes are foldable - You sure want to know more

Audio player loading…

In India, when we say 'bike' we mean it to be a motorcycle. So when Ducati has made an announcement that it is introducing two new electric bikes, and both of them would be foldable, we were kind of perplexed. A folding motorcycle? That actually sounds incredible.

Well, turns out that the electric bikes in the Ducati announcement are about electric bicycles, as it is not uncommon to refer to a cycle as a bike in many countries. They are also called pedelecs or EPAC (Electronically Power Assisted Cycles).

Ducati has added two new e-bikes to its urban micro-mobility range, the SCR-X and SCR-E GT. The folding bikes come with a 48V engine, with a top speed of 25 kmph. Both bikes offer close to 80 km range. The SCR-X is designed for city rides, while the SCR-E GT, with a built-in shock absorber, is meant for more rugged terrains.

The SCR-X and SCR-E GT: Features & Price

(Image credit: Ducati)

The two new Scrambler Ducati folding e-bikes developed by Platum with the support of the Centro Stile Ducati. Platum is an Italian R&D, engineering and distribution hub, and it has come up with a separate platform for 'Urban E-Mobility'.

The SCR-X folding e-bike is equipped with 20” x 4.0" urban wheels, a suspension fork and an integrated rear rack that supports a load of up to 25kg. The battery is 499Wh and offers a range of up to 80 km with a full charge, at a maximum speed of 25 km/h.

The SCR-E GT has off-road wheels, also measuring 20” x 4.0”, and comes with front suspension fork and the central shock absorber. It is designed to tackle different terrains, and is powered by a 614 Wh battery which, when fully charged, also allows it to cover up to 80 km.

SCR-X and SCR-E GT sport an aluminium frame that can be easily folded in a few simple moves, with the batteries being well protected and integrated into the frame. Both models are equipped with a 7-speed Shimano Tourney gearbox and the latest generation control unit. The waterproof LCD display allows you to conveniently manage the main functions such as e-bike ignition, activating the lights and selecting between the various levels of assistance.

The two versions are powered by an upgraded 48V Bafang rear motor, capable of delivering 60Nm of transmission torque. Both are equipped with fat wheels, and have front and rear hydraulic disc brakes.

The SCR-X and SCR-E GT will be available from mid-July at Ducati dealerships. The prices of the bikes have not be revealed yet by the company.