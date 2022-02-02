Telegram update adds support for video stickers and more - Here are the details

Audio player loading…

One thing about the messaging app Telegram is that it is always prompt with its updates. This year, it has already rolled out one, and the latest pertains to video stickers and animated reactions. These two functionalities already exist in the app, but the latest update, numbered 8.5. has given it a more user-friendly tweak.

Telegram will now allow the creation of stickers from any standard videos, in addition to including an API to import stickers from other apps.

How to create a animated sticker on Telegram

As we said, Telegram had animated stickers for a long time, but the process to get them was cumbersome or too technical for lay users for whom the app is essentially made. Now you can create detailed animated stickers using any video editing program that allows you to export your sticker as a .WEBM video file with an alpha channel. The video needs to be no more than three seconds and no more than 256 KB in size. It also needs no audio. Further, Telegram now includes an API to import stickers to create stickers from third-party apps.

Telegram reactions have also received several changes. Reactions now have more compact animations. "To send a larger effect, press and hold on a reaction in the menu. Like interactive emoji, reactions are now synchronized, so your recipients will see the animations in real time," Telegram said.

Additionally, reactions also have a read status, so when you have unviewed reactions on previous posts you will see a floating heart-shaped button to go to that post.

"This update also adds 5 new reactions 🥰🤯🤔🤬👏 to help you discuss anything from Christopher Nolan's movies to global economic news," Telegram said.

Further, navigation between chats has also been improved. "When jumping through unread channels or moving between chats, press and hold the 'Back' button to return to a specific chat," Telegram said and added that opening chats from forwarded messages, links, usernames, profiles, etc. adds them to the list.

This update also improves call quality, adds support for translation to Instant View pages (and bios on iOS) as well as the option to send silent messages from the sharing menu.

