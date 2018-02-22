Telangana to leverage Google X technology for connectivity

The Telangana state government is in preliminary discussions with Google X to provide connectivity to remote areas in the state, in a bid to provide high speed access to the internet to all households in Telangana.

According to the proposal, the Telangana government wants to use Google X’s Free Space Optical Communications to help people access the internet.

The proposal was made by the state government on the sidelines of the World Congress on Information Technology that was concluded this Wednesday. The government wants to use Google X’s FSOC technology in areas where the fibre optic cables were not laid.

As a part of the T Fiber project, the state government has been laying optic fiber cables along with water pipelines, hitting two birds with one stone – this way, the government will be able to provide drinking water as well as optic fiber connection to every household.

Speaking to reporters, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Information Technology, said –

"We had very useful preliminary discussions. They are willing to bring that technology to India as a test case. Since we have missed out on some bits, where the water pipelines were already laid, the optical technology of Google X can be used as this does not require a cable. This is something revolutionary in area of connectivity and be easy to deploy."

If the talks are successful and Google X and the state government get started with this proposal, it would be the first time that the FSOC technology will be used in India.