Teaser suggests that OnePlus 8T may come with a 65W Warp Charge

We know that the OnePlus 8T is coming next month and the company has been teasing its key features one by one ahead of the launch. We also exclusively revealed some key details on the OnePlus 8T display. Now, the has shared a teaser around the fast charging tech present on the upcoming phone.

The teaser has the company saying “Explore out new Warp Charge Tech for a chance to win an OnePlus 8T” and also has a quick animation that shows a couple of batteries getting charged together. The 3D AR teaser also shows the insides of a phone with a couple of battery cells that go from 0 to 100 in a jiffy.

Fluid display and Warp Charge

It is rumoured that the OnePlus 8T may come with a 65W Warp Charge technology, a first for the company. OnePlus had always focused on bundling fast charging tech, known as Dash Charge, with its devices right from the initial days. Going by the teaser, the technology uses the dual-cell battery setup similar to what we have seen in VOOC charging tech from Oppo.

In case you’re not aware, OnePlus has licensed Oppo’s VOOC charging technology and has rebranded it as Warp Charge. This is the same charging mechanism used in a few recent Oppo and Realme phones and thanks to it, you can expect a full charge on the OnePlus 8T in less than 40 minutes.

Apart from this, what we already know about the OnePlus 8T, is that the phone will come with a 6.5-inch 120Hz fluid display offering "a buttery smooth display experience." Since the last few OnePlus devices come with a 90Hz refresh rate, a bump up in this section may result in a slightly bigger battery pack as well.