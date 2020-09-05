Some Xiaomi smartphones get Google’s native call recording feature

A lot of users like to record the calls made from their phones and have to rely on third-party applications downloaded off the Play Store. Some manufacturers bake a call recording option right into their Phone app. Not many know that even Google offers a native call recording option that is available on Pixel phones apart from a few other Android One toting device.

In a recent development, reported by Piunikaweb, Google seems to be building this feature to more smartphones, especially Xiaomi phones outside China, India, and Indonesia.

Since Xiaomi’s phones come with a highly customized MIUI ROM, global ROMs unlike the Chinese, Indian, and Indonesian ROMs, do not have a recording facility available in the phone app. In these global devices, Xiaomi offers Google’s Phone and messages application as a stock calling application.

It is on these global variants of Xiaomi’s phones that Google is turning on this crowd favourite feature. Call recording is now live on mid-budget segment Xiaomi devices like Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 9S, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro. While smartphones like the other Note 9 series phones along with the Poco F2 Pro are also in the line to receive an update in due course.

Several users who noticed the call recording feature on their phones have shared their feedback on Mi community forums and while some of them are really happy, a some are struggling to get used to the settings while a few want it to be turned off permanently.

As for the Indian users, Google did introduce this feature in Xiaomi's Android One devices like - Mi A3 and A2 back in June last year. Other Xiaomi phones apart from the Android One series may not get Google Call recording on their devices.

Via: XDA Developers