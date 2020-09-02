Seagate launches highest ever capacity NAS drive

Seagate has updated its IronWolf and IronWolf Pro Network Attached Storage (NAS) drive lines with a new 18TB capacity HDD and new SATA SSD models.

The company's new drives are aimed at delivering unrivaled speed, capacity and stamina in order to bring reliable, scalable and consistent performance to NAS solutions.

Seagate's new 18TB IronWolf Pro is the highest capacity NAS drive yet and it has been designed and optimized for NAS with AgileArray firmware built on top of CMR technology to deliver consistent RAID performance while enabling multiple, simultaneous users.

We've put together a list of the best NAS devices on the market

These are the best SSDs available now

Access your files from anywhere with the best cloud storage services

The drive offers a high workload rate limit (WRL) of 300TB/year and it allows users to stream, backup and access their NAS data. The 18TB IronWolf Pro drive also features a 250 MB/s Sustained Transfer Rate. Seagate's new high capacity NAS drive comes with a five-year limited warranty and will be available this month for $608.99 (£456).

IronWolf SATA SSDs

In addition to its new high capacity NAS drive, Seagate has also launched its new IronWolf Pro 125 and IronWolf 125 SATA SSDs which are NAS-optimized drives that deliver 24x7 endurance and multi-user scalable performance.

The IronWolf Pro 125 SSD allows for up to 1 Drive Writes Per Day (DWPD) while the IronWolf 125 SSD offers 0.7 DWPD. Both new SSDs come with a five-year limited warranty and Seagate's IronWolf Health Management software that allows users to easily monitor their drive's performance and health.

The IronWolf 125 SSD will be available in capacities of 250GB, 500GB 1TB, 2TB and 4TB while the IronWolf Pro 125 will be available in capacities of 240GB, 480GB, 960GB, 1.92TB and 3.84TB.

Senior vice president of marketing and business at Seagate Tecnhology, Jeff Fochtman explained how the company's new NAS drives can benefit SMBs in a press release, saying:

“Small and medium sized businesses are a key growth engine of the global economy, and our research suggests that many are realizing to the potential value that data can deliver for their business as they look ahead at the road to recovery. As businesses of all shapes and sizes become increasingly dependent on technology, realizing the true value of the data those businesses have stored will become critical to unlocking future growth and innovation opportunities. Our upgrades to the IronWolf and IronWolf Pro family of NAS products will provide small and medium businesses with the robust data management infrastructure they need as they plan for the future.”