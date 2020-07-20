Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G to launch in China on July 22

Samsung has done a twisty with the launch of Galaxy Z Flip 5G . The clamshell device, which was expected to debut alongside the Note 20 series on August 5th, will now be unveiled days earlier as the company has teased it with an official poster in China.

Samsung’s Official Weibo account has broken the silence with an official poster that translates, “ The new Trend. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, July 22. New Colors are schedules. Stay tuned”. While this could also be an early pre-order opening, the company is expected to unveil the device days before the Global launch that is scheduled for August 5th.

This is so unusual of Samsung as the company’s Chinese division is not known to overtake the Global schedule in the past. As for the colours, it is still a mystery but we might see more like the Mystic Bronze apart from the Pink and Grey colour variants as the poster also mimics a similar bronze colour scheme.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Regarding the foldable itself, there isn't a lot of hardware variation. It will be just an upgrade of the 5G network to the already launched Galaxy Z Flip 4G . Hence, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ 5G SoC will take the throne in place of the older Snapdragon 855+.

Apart from this, no significant change is expected as the latest leaked product video shows a similar design to the older Z Flip. It will have a similar form factor, single punch-hole display and dual cameras 12MP on the back and 10MP selfie at the front.

However, the height and thickness is said to increase by 0.1 and 0.5mm respectively. We can expect a 6.7-inch FHD+ s-AMOLED internal and a 1.05-inch secondary display. It is said to feature a 3,204mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

As always, the RAM is expected to be up to 8GB and storage up to 256GB. The device will obviously run Samsung’s latest One UI based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. With just a day and a half more, we can expect more teasers from China.