Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 looks like the best Android tablet of 2017

Samsung has launched its flagship tablet Galaxy Tab S3 in India. The new tablet looks premium and it comes with a slew of interesting features that make it one of the best Android tablets of 2017. Given the fact that the demand for tablet PC is diminishing, Samsung has taken this into account to come up with a device that is tempting enough not only for entertainment but also for productivity.

The Galaxy Tab S3 costs Rs 47, 990 but the company has gone steps toward justifying the price. The convertible tablet is HDR ready, sports quad-speakers and a S-Pen that ships in the box.

Galaxy Tab S3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory that is expandable via microSD up to 256GB and run Android 7.0 Nougat. Tab S3 supports fast charging and sports a 6000mAh of battery which supports up to 12 hours of video playback.

The Galaxy Tab S3 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with flash, 4K video recording, and a 5-megapixel front camera. It supports Pogo keyboards which require no separate charging or even pairing.

The biggest upgrade of Tab S3 is the four-speaker system. The sound is way more powerful than what we've heard from the Tab S2 and other tablets. The speakers are all over in a way that you end up covering one or two of them when holding it, but then you can’t cover all of them at the same time. The speakers come with ‘auto rotate’ function which allows the tablet to redirect sound based on its orientations.

The S Pen of Galaxy S3 boasts a fine 0.7 mm tip and it does not require any charging or pairing. The S Pen feel and look like a real pen and is pressure sensitive which can recognise 4096 levels of pressure.

The tablet features Samsung Flow, which allows you to connect other devices to transfer documents from a mobile device to tablet.

The keyboard case is what got me excited. It’s responsive and natural to type on. At Rs 8,990, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3's keyboard attachment is worth the extra money if you’re looking to substitute this tablet for a laptop. The book cover of the tablet costs Rs 2999.

‘Galaxy S3 is designed for gaming,’ says Vishal Kaul, Director, Mobile business, Samsung India. Powered by Vulkan API and GPU for better graphics and Game Launcher with a DND mode for better gaming experience.

Is equally meant for productivity, the S Pen of the tablet features Screen Off Memos, Notes and Air Command to provide access to tools such as Translate, Magnify and Smart Select.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is available starting today at a price of Rs 47,999 in black and silver colours. The device will be available across retail stores starting June 20, 2017.

Under a special launch offer till July 31, Galaxy Tab S3 will be offered with one time screen replacement at Rs 990 within a period of 12 months from purchase and Reliance Jio’s double data offer of 28+28GB a month at Rs 309, valid till December 31.