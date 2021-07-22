Samsung Galaxy S22 series might feature higher charging speeds

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones are expected to launch sometime in early 2022. And while that is still a long way off, leaks have started hinting at what we might expect from the upcoming series of smartphones.

According to Twitter tipster FrontTron, the upcoming Galaxy S22 series of flagship smartphones could feature 65W fast charging. While the tweet mentions 'Rainbow' the leakster has clarified that it is the official code-designation of the S22 series. As for the 'R', 'G', and 'B', they refer to the standard Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

A boost to the Galaxy S22 battery

While Samsung pretty much standardised that of 25W wired fast charging on its flagships for a while, the S20 Ultra and Galaxy Note 10 Plus were the only exceptions with 45W fast charging. Although, the extra wattage did not make any significant changes to the charging time.

And competition like the OnePlus 9 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra already offer 65W or faster charging speeds, which significantly decrease the charging time of those smartphones. This could be a possible trigger to Samsung finally considering faster charging speeds.

Some might argue that slower charging speeds tend to preserve the longevity of the battery which could be a possible reason why Samsung has yet to introduce higher wattage charging. But technologies like smart charging and smartphones learning the patterns of usage to fully charge only when needed, are effective safeguards.

We don't know much about the battery capacity of the Galaxy S22 series yet, but Samsung itself has confirmed that it won’t be including chargers in the box with future smartphones, so you should expect to buy a separate charger alongside your Samsung flagship if you’re not already equipped with one. And if Samsung does introduce faster-charging speeds, it might be wise to spend the extra money to buy a charger with the appropriate wattage.