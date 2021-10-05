Samsung Display maintains its hold on smartphone panel market

The global smartphone display panel market had a revenue of $21 billion in the first half, up from $18.6 billion a year earlier. And as has been the case in recent times, Samsung Display led the market with 48% market. But it is down from a 50% share a year earlier.

According to the Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service report the smartphone display panel market witnessed a double-digit revenue growth as the top-three display panel companies captured nearly 71% revenue share in H1 2021.

Samsung Display was followed by BOE Technology with 15% and Tianma Microelectronics with 8% in H1 2021. Samsung Display is an affiliate of top smartphone maker Samsung Electronics.

Chinese companies lead the challenge against Samsung

Jeffrey Mathews , Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics said, “The smartphone display panel market grew on the back of continued demand from handset manufacturers who expanded the application of OLED panels in mid and high-tier smartphones. The scramble to secure display panel inventory to mitigate supply challenges, is also driving demand."

Samsung's domination has dropped a little. And not surprisingly the challenge to it has come from the Chinese companies. "China Display Panel vendors especially BOE Technology, Tianma Microelectronics and TCL CSOT registered strong OLED design wins in the supply chain of China Smartphone OEMs,” Mathews said.

(Image credit: Strategy Analytics)

It is predicted that the demand for high-end displays, especially foldable panels, will drive further growth in the market, though ongoing display driver component shortages could pose a problem.

Stephen Entwistle , Vice President of the Strategic Technologies Practice at Strategy Analytics noted, “We forecast the seasonal demand for high-end display technologies especially Foldable Displays, will drive further growth in the market."

Flipkart Big Billion Days : New launches and expected deals of tech product

: New launches and expected deals of tech product Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: best deal and offers of tech products