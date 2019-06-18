Salesforce adds customer data platform to CRM

At its annual Salesforce Connections conference, Salesforce unveiled its new Customer Data Platform (CDP) alongside the next generation of Customer 360.

The new platform services will allow companies to unify disparate customer data throughout their entire organization and then personalize every engagement based on a single view of the customer.

Customer 360 will also go beyond traditional CDP capabilities and extend the power of CRM with consumer-scale data management and activation.

President and chief product officer at Salesforce, Bret Taylor explained how companies can boost loyalty by creating a single view of the customer, saying:

"Customers today will not settle for fragmented experiences, and companies recognize that creating a single view of the customer is imperative to earning their loyalty. With Customer 360, we continue to extend our platform in new ways, empowering brands to unify data and personalize customer engagement at scale."

Customer 360

Salesforce introduced Customer 360 at last year's Dreamforce conference to help companies connect Salesforce apps and create a unified customer ID to build a single view of the customer. Now the company is expanding the service with new advancements that will make it easier to bridge fragmented customer data cross the entire organization.

The next generation of Customer 365 will also include new data unification and consent management features that will enable brands to unify all of their customer data to create rich customer profiles. Additionally, with Salesforce's consent management framework companies will have the ability to easily gain customer consent wherever they engage users from email marketing to digital advertising.

New segmentation capabilities will allow companies to identify specific groups of people to engage with in real-time based on demographics, engagement history and all other customer data available. Brands will also be able to activate customer data across marketing, commerce, service and beyond to deliver personalized engagement everywhere.

Finally, Customer 365 will allow brands to leverage Einstein's AI capabilities to analyze and understand how and when to engage with customers to drive customer loyalty and improve business performance.