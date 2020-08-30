Revolt Motors expands to India; pre-orders now open

Revolt Motors is one of the first electric bike companies that has begun shipping in India. After a successful launch in Delhi, the Indian startup has now expanded to Mumbai.

Revolt Intellicorp was founded by Rahul Sharma in 2019, who was the co-founder of Micromax mobiles before that. It is claimed to be India’s first AI-enabled electric motorbike. With Mumbai, Revolt Motors has now officially launched in six cities — Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Orders from Mumbai are currently estimated to ship between October 17 to November 16, but eventual orders could have a later delivery date.

The wait is finally over. The Revolution has begun in Aamchi Mumbai! Book your Revolt NOW only on https://t.co/kIjYc2KdjH.#RevoltUNLIMITED #RevoltInMumbai #LaunchedToday #RevoltInYourCity pic.twitter.com/CYKF5gIj2OAugust 30, 2020

Revolt RV400 specifications

The RV400 was designed keeping the average Indian rider in mind, It uses a single-cradle frame with an aluminium swingarm. It has a ground clearance of 215mm which makes it safer from water and puddles. The vehicle is also IP67 water-resistant.

It also has a bunch of smart features such as a contactless keycard which can unlock the bike from 50 metres away. The console, called the Digital Health monitor, is a full-fledged dashboard that shows information such as speed, battery levels, expected range etc. There’s also a USB port for charging, storage silo and hooks for accessories.

As for performance, the Revolt RV400 is powered by a 3kW motor, capable of attaining a top speed of 85kmph. It has a range of 150km in the eco mode, 100km in the regular mode (65kmph top speed), and 80km in the sports mode.

To recharge the batteries, Revolt offers a couple of options. There’s regular wired charging which takes about 4.5 hours to go from 0 to full. Since the batteries are also removable, one can visit a Revolt Switch Station to quickly get a new battery. Similarly, the battery can also be removed and charged at home or office. It’s unclear as of now how much of this infrastructure will be available in Mumbai.

Pricing

There are three variants of the vehicle currently available: the Revolt RV400 and the RV300. The latter has more range but lesser acceleration and top speed. The feature set remains the same. The premium RV400 is priced at Rs 3,999 a month for a period of 37 months, while the RV300 is priced at Rs 2,999 per month. There are options to pay for the vehicle upfront, but you’ll lose out on benefits that include unlimited maintenance and 5-year insurance.

