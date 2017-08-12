Redmi Note 4 hits five million mark, and we are glad

If you are in India, using a smartphone and don’t know what Xiaomi is, there are high chances that you are living under a rock. In India, the company is renowned for its well performing value for money smartphones. In 2017 itself, Xiaomi has hit a plenty of milestones, added up by the recent Redmi Note 4 sales achievement.

After setting multiple records with last years budget killer Redmi Note 3, Xiaomi yesterday announced that it has sold 5 million units of Redmi Note 4 within six months of its launch in India. The smartphone was launched early in January and till today it has become the highest shipped and fastest selling handset with 7.2% market share in the country. This certainly leaves us with high hopes from the next iteration of the smartphone.

Xiaomi has achieved this number despite of limited presence in the offline market. Also to be noted, the company conducts flash sale once a week for a limited time. This itself speaks about the amount of demand Redmi Note 4 has seen soon after its launch.

Why are we glad?

Celebrating this achievement, the company created world’s largest grain mosaic at Delhi’s Thyagraj Stadium. Spread in vast 6,000 feet area, the mosaic was made using 40,000kg of grains including rice and pulses. More than 500 people and a team of 8 artists worked together in creating this huge piece of artwork.

For those who don’t know, Xiaomi means millet in English which is a grain of rice and by using rice as the main ingredient in the mosaic, the company tried to signify itself in every part of it.

The grains used in the mosaic will be used for feeding 5 million needy and unprivileged people in India and Pakistan. To serve this, the company has donated the grains to an NGO called Robin Hood Army who has pledged to feed 1 million people both in India and Pakistan on the occasion of 71st Independence Day of the country.

Celebrities like Boman Irani, Mithali Raj and Virender Sehwag also stepped forward to support the cause.

The number of poverty-stricken families in India aren’t even close to the number of phones that Xiaomi sells in India. Still, we are glad that the company is giving back the love to the people of India in the right way. If this is how Xiaomi is promises to celebrate the milestones, we wish them all the luck.