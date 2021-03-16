Redmi Note 10 now available in India: price, availability and offers

Xiaomi revamped its entire Redmi Note 10 lineup earlier this month with the launch of three phones. The cheapest of them is going on sale today.

Notably, the base variant will go on sale at a later date

Unveiled on March 4 , the Redmi Note 10 will go on sale for the first time today (March 16) at 12 pm on Amazon.in . It will be available in three colours: Aqua Green, Shadow Black and Frost White. Redmi Note 10 price in India is Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, and Rs 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

ICICI Bank credit and debit cardholders will be eligible for a Rs 500 discount.

Redmi Note 10 specs and features

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Redmi Note 10 is the most affordable of the trio. It is powered by the new Snapdragon 678 chipset, making it the first such device in India. This is an 11nm platform with eight cores with a max frequency of 2.2GHz and the Adreno 612 GPU. It is paired with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

On the front, it sports a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 1,100 nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 coverage and a punch-hole notch for the selfie camera. The fingerprint scanner is located on the side, embedded within the power button.

The Redmi Note 10 has a quad-camera array with a 48MP (Sony IMX582) primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera has a resolution of 13MP.

Even with a slimmer and lighter profile, the phone manages to pack in a large 5,000mAh battery. 33W fast charging is also supported, which is claimed to fully charge the device in 74 minutes.

Other notable features of the Redmi Note 10 include dual stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio, IP52 rating, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, an IR blaster and MIUI 12 atop Android 11 out-of-the-box. The phone will also be made in India.