Redmi K40 Gaming smartphone listed on Google Play Console

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition smartphone in China and it apparently seems that the company is ready to introduce the smartphone globally.

According to reports, the smartphone has been listed on Google Play Console which means that the launch of the smartphone is imminent. The device on Google Play Console has been listed as Redmi K40 Gaming and it is expected to be renamed POCO F3 GT for the India launch.

Redmi K40 Gaming: Leaked specs

According to the leaks on the Google Play Console the Redmi K40 Gaming smartphone is set to feature 8GB RAM and and will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, which is the same as the Chinese variant. It is MediaTek’s new flagship platform built on a 6nm process with a peak frequency of 3GHz. It supports dual 5G and to keep the thermals in check, there’s a large 11,540 sqmm vapour chamber.

The Redmi K40 Gaming will come with 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colour, HDR10+ certification, DCI-P3 coverage and more. Dual stereo speakers with Sound by JBL, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certification are also present. As for the operating system, the smartphone will be running Android 11.

Being a gaming smartphone the Redmi K40 Gaming features physical shoulder buttons on the right side that collapse when not needed. It has a 4D vibration motors, there are 12 antennas placed along the body for optimal network reception, regardless of how it is being held.

For photography, there are three cameras on the back: a 64MP f/1.65 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. The Redmi K40 Gaming phone has a large 5,065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, which is claimed to take about 42 minutes for a full charge. Keeping gamers in mind, the charger has an L-shaped connector so they can continue playing while charging.

Redmi will be rebranding the device as the POCO F3 GT in India which would make it the second F series smartphone to be launched in India. Neither POCO or Redmi have made any official announcements yet, but it is expected to be soon.