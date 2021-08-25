Realme GT goes on sale today: Check out price, specs, and offers

Realme’s first flagship phone after the Realme X50 Pro, the Realme GT will go on sale starting today via Flipkart. The Realme GT was announced alongside the Realme GT Master Edition and Realme Book laptop last week.

The Realme GT is priced at Rs 37,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and the 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 41,999. The device is available in Dashing Blue, Dashing Silver and Racing Yellow colours.

In terms of launch offers, you can avail Rs 3,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit card and credit card EMI transaction. Apart from that, you get no-cost EMI offers for up to six months and as always there is 5% unlimited cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users.

Realme GT specs and features

While the phone came to India a few months after it was unveiled in China, the Realme GT is now the cheapest smartphone with the Snapdragon 888 chipset in India. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It comes with up to 7GB of additional virtual RAM .

In the visual department, the Realme GT comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. In the optics department, you are looking at a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. There is a 16MP selfie snapper on the front.

The Realme GT has a 4,500mAh and supports 65W Super Dart fast charging 一 which means you are getting a full charge in just 35 minutes. Other features include Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 dual-band Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Realme UI 2.0 software skin based on Android 11. The phone weighs 187 grams and measures 9.1mm.

Should you buy the Realme GT?

The Realme GT is a powerful Android smartphone with a top processor, fast charging and a svelte build. There’s a lot to like about it, most importantly the price, as this device is a lot more affordable than its specs suggest, and so if you’re on the market for a budget beast it’s a great choice.

