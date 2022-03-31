Realme C31 entry-level Android phone launched in India

Audio player loading…

Realme has announced the launch of its budget Android phone Realme C31 in India. It is aimed at users looking to upgrade from a feature phone to a smartphone.

The Realme C31 comes with a large touch screen display, a triple camera setup at the back and a 5000 mAh battery that should ideally last for a day.

The phone is available in a couple of storage and memory options. The base variant starts at Rs. 8,999 and comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,999.

The C31 comes in two colour options – Green and Silver and can be bought from Flipkart, Realme’s official online portal and its retail partners starting April 6.

Realme C31 specifications

The Realme C31 has a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. Like any budget Android phone, it comes with thin bezels on three sides and a noticeably thicker chin at the bottom. The front-facing selfie camera is housed under a waterdrop notch at the top.

Powering the phone is a UniSoc T612 SoC that is coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone supports storage expansion up to 1TB via a micro SD card and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme C31 comes with a 5000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The good thing here is that the phone supports a USB Type C port which means that the phone can be charged with any regular charger.

The phone runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11 out of the box.