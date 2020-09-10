Realme 7 to go on sale in India today

The Realme 7 will go on sale in India for the first time today. The device was launched alongside the elder sibling Realme 7 Pro recently.

Along with the Realme 7, Realme’s lifestyle products such as Realme Electric toothbrush and Adventurer Luggage suitcase will go on sale today. The Realme 7 is available in two colour options - Mist White and Mist Blue.

Realme 7 specs

The younger sibling in the series, the Realme 7 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. This is the chipset’s global debut on the Realme 7. This is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Unlike the Pro variant, the Realme 7 offers a high refresh rate panel. You get a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a Full HD+ resolution that runs at 90Hz. It is also certified by TUV Rheinland for smartphone reliability.

The Realme 7 sports a quad-camera stack at the rear with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a macro shooter and a black and white portrait camera. The selfie camera has a resolution of 16MP. Powering the internals is a massive 5,000mAh with support for 30W Flash charging. The Realme 7 series runs on Realme UI 1.0 based on Color OS 7 atop Android 10. The fingerprint scanner is embedded in the power button on the right side.

Realme lifestyle products on sale

Along with Realme 7, Realme’s lifestyle products will also go on sale in India today for the first time. The Realme M1 Sonic Electric toothbrush which has an RPM of 34,000, antibacterial bristles, a battery life of 90 days which can be charged via induction. It is also an IPX7 water-resistant. It is priced at Rs 1,999.

The Realme Adventurer Luggage suitcase which is made of durable polycarbonate material with a glossy finish. It comes with a TSA-approved lock and corrosion-free metals. It will go on sale via Realme.com for Rs 2,999.