Realme 6 and 6 Pro tipped to be priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 13,999

Realme is gearing to announce its next generation of mid-range smartphones in India, the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. While the company is leaving no stones unturned in creating hype for the two phones ahead of its official launch on March 5, a new report states that the price of the Realme 6 could start at Rs 9,999 while the Realme 6 Pro could go on sale starting at Rs 13,999, on March 15.

Both the phones are also up for pre-booking for people who buy into the marketing hype at an advance payment of Rs 1,000. Pre-booking ensures that you don't have to go through the tiresome flash sale, that more often than not, goes in vain.

The report also gives us a glimpse at how the two phones look from the front, with Realme 6 expected to have a single punch-hole cutout while the 6 Pro is set to feature dual punch-hole cutout. Let's take a look at the rumoured specifications of both the phones.

Realme 6 and 6 Pro leaked specifications

Realme 6 Pro is confirmed to feature a Full HD+, 90Hz high refresh rate screen, however, the same cannot be said about the more affordable Realme 6. The 6 Pro is also said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip whereas the Realme 6 could have MediaTek Helio P90 onboard. The phones will run Realme UI 1.0 out-of-the-box.

Both the phones have punch-hole cutouts on the front for selfie cameras, however, in the case of 6 Pro, there are two front-facing snappers.

Realme 6 series will come with quad cameras consisting of a primary 64MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, and a macro camera. The phones also support 30W fast charging via USB Type-C.

The expected pricing of Realme 6 falls in line with the launch prices of last year's Realme 5 series. Realme will also announce their first wearable product, the Realme Band alongside the phones on March 5.