HTC is teaming up with Under Armour to make you fit

HTC has said it's working on a wearable device, but we don't know what it is or when it's going to appear - the Taiwanese manufacturer obviously wants to make sure it gets everything right before joining everyone else in such a crowded marketplace.

There is one announcement out in the open though: a new partnership with sportswear brand Under Armour. HTC says it is working on "products" (read: wearables) that will support Under Armour's new UA Record platform, which lets you sync all of your fitness stats across multiple computers and devices.

If that sounds a lot like Apple's cosy relationship with Nike then you're absolutely right. It looks like HTC will provide the hardware and Under Armour will take care of a lot of the software.

Under Armour already has its Connected Fitness platform in place and picked up the MapMyFitness network of apps at the end of 2013. That's a solid foundation for Under Armour and HTC to start from.

"By joining forces with Under Armour, one of today's most exciting and ambitious leaders in empowering athletes, we are taking the first step on this journey and will provide consumers with a range of connected health and fitness products and services that no other brand can match," enthused HTC's CEO Peter Chou as the deal was announced.

Under Armour sees a bright future too: "We will allow athletes everywhere to take their performance to the next level in a more connected and intuitive way than ever before," said Robin Thurston, SVP of Connected Fitness at the company.

