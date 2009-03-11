Apple's new smaller 4GB iPod shuffle talks to you

Apple has launched the latest in its iPod shuffle range, with the new 4GB capacity player measuring in at only half of the size of the previous model.

The new iPod shuffle is also, Apple claims, the "first music player that talks to you" via a VoiceOver feature that tells you what's playing and helps you to choose your tunes.

The third generation iPod shuffle is smaller than an AA battery, holds up to 1,000 songs and all the controls are conveniently located on the earphone cord.

"With the press of a button, you can play, pause, adjust volume, switch playlists and hear the name of the song and artist," reads Apple's release.

Gorgeous new aluminium

The new iPod shuffle also features "a gorgeous new aluminium design with a built-in stainless steel clip that makes it ultra-wearable".

"The amazingly small new iPod shuffle takes a revolutionary approach to how you listen to your music by talking to you, also making it the first iPod shuffle with playlists," says Greg Joswiak, Apple's Vice President of iPod and iPhone Product Marketing.

The third generation 4GB iPod shuffle is now shipping at a cost of £59 and is available via the Apple Store at www.apple.com/uk/.