Poco F3 GT to launch in July-end in India, confirms Anuj Sharma

The Poco F3 GT will mark a much-awaited return of the brand to the high-end segment. As we approach the launch, more details continue to emerge around what to expect.

Since a lot of the aspects of the device are already known, one of the key details that we’re waiting for is the Poco F3 GT India launch date. In an interview with YouTuber Mukul Sharma aka Stufflistings, Poco India’s Anuj Sharma revealed that the Poco F3 GT will launch in India towards the end of July. The video also includes a few other minor confirmations.

A July-end launch means that the Poco F3 GT will go head-to-head against the OnePlus Nord 2 — which has similar specifications and is expected to be around the same Rs 30,000 price point. Other recent MediaTek Dimensity 1200 smartphones include the Realme X7 Max and the Oppo Reno 6 Pro.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Poco F3 GT will be the first smartphone in the F series since the original Poco F1 in 2018. It will also mark the brand’s entry into the mid-premium segment, which is in need of some strong competition. In a separate exclusive conversation with TechRadar India, Anuj Sharma shed light on how the Poco F3 GT will be the best-built smartphone in the segment.

The Indian Poco F3 GT is expected to be based on the Chinese Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. It’s unclear if the Indian counterpart will have any major differences, but that seems unlikely for now. Expected specifications include a 6.67-inch AMOLED (Samsung E4)display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 10-bit colours along with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

It supports global 5G bands, has a 64MP triple-camera setup, a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging as well as an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance.

