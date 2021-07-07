Poco F3 GT could launch right after the OnePlus Nord 2 in India

Poco F3 GT launch will happen in Q3, 2021 一 which the company has already confirmed. A new report suggests that the Poco F3 GT launch in India might happen in August. The Poco F3 GT will be only the second device in the Poco F series in the Indian market after the launch of Poco F1.

According to a report from 91mobile, the Poco F3 GT will be launched in India in early August. The report also says the phone will be launched in the first ten days of the month 一 which means the phone will launch either be launched in the first or the second week of August. However, the exact date for the same is not known yet. Also, since the Poco F3 GT is expected to take on the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2, we’d expect Poco to launch its device a bit early to capture the market 一 so we’d ask you to take the August launch timeline with a pinch of salt.

The Poco F3 GT is also expected to be the company’s most premium smartphone for India. Currently, the Poco X3 Pro is the company’s most premium offering. The Poco F3 GT is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming phone from China.

With just a few weeks away from the official launch, we can also expect Poco India to go all guns blazing with its promotion for the upcoming gaming-centric flagship smartphone from the house of Poco. For those who are unaware of the Poco F3 GT specs, here is what we can expect the device to pack in considering the device won’t be different from the Redmi K40 Gaming phone.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Poco F3 GT specs

The Poco F3 GT is powered by the Dimensity 1200 flagship chipset , the same as the one we’ve seen on the Realme X7 Max . It packs in a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ certification, and 10-bit colour. It is a gaming-centric device with retractable shoulder buttons for gaming, a vapour chamber for thermal management, a 4D vibration motor for haptics, custom antenna placement, and more.

In the camera space, the Poco F3 GT will come with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP macro shooter. The phone houses a large 5,000mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging. In terms of audio, there are two stereo speakers with Sound by JBL, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certification.

In India, the Poco F3 GT will take on the likes of Realme X7 Max, iQoo 7, and OnePlus Nord 2 一 which is expected to launch in the last week of July.

