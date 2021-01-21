Poco C3 celebrates 1 million units sold in India with big discounts

In the competitive budget smartphone market of India , the Poco C3 has crossed a major milestone: crossing one million units in sales.

Launched in October, the Poco C3 is the brand’s cheapest offering in the country. According to Counterpoint Research, its strong demand also propelled Poco India to become the 3rd largest online smartphone player.

If you’re looking to get one, you’re in luck. The Poco C3 price in India is currently down to Rs 6,999 for the base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and Rs 7,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. Moreover, HDFC Bank credit card users will be able to get the phone at even lower rates of Rs 6,299 and Rs 7,199 respectively. This offer is a part of Flipkart’s Republic Day sale and will go on till January 24.

Poco C3 specs and features

For a refresher, the Poco C3 is powered by the gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which can be expanded up to 512GB via a micro SD card. This is an octa-core processor with support for the HyperEngine gaming suite of optimizations.

On the front is a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a dot notch for the selfie camera. It is certified by TUV Rheinland for low Blue light and has a max brightness of 400 nits. While the body is made of polycarbonate, it has a signature two-tone design with an anti-fingerprint texture. The entire package is P2i-certified for water resistance.

There’s a triple-camera array on the Poco C3, consisting of a 13MP f/2.2 primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter, while the selfie camera has a resolution of 5MP. A big 5,000mAh battery runs the show, which can be recharged at 10W using the included USB Type-C charger.