Sony T300 adds automatic scene recognition

Sony started its PMA '08 party early today by announcing a cluster of new digital camera models.

First up is the Sony CyberShot T300, an upgraded version of the Sony CyberShot T200. It adds a new intelligent scene recognition mode, which automatically recognises any one of five general scene types and adjusts the image quality to match.

There's also a smile detection feature, face detection, a semi-manual focus system and auto-focusing that adapts to macro shots.

Specs include a 10.1-megapixel sensor, 3.5-inch touchscreen, 5x optical zoom and ISO 3200 sensitivity. The Sony CyberShot T300 will go on sale in March, but the price hasn't been confirmed.

W & S-series refreshed

Sony also updated its mainstream CyberShot W- and S-series today.

Five new digital camera models were added to the W-series. Most eye-catching is the 7.2-megapixel Sony CyberShot W120 and the 8.1-megapixel CyberShot W130, both of which feature 4x optical zoom lenses.

Then there's the 8.1-megapixel Sony CyberShot W150 and the 10.1-megapixel CyberShot W170, sporting 5x optical zoom wide-angle lenses. The entry-level Sony CyberShot W110 offers 7.2 megapixels and a 4x optical zoom.

Smile, you're on camera

All the digital cameras launched today feature Sony's smile detection technology, which waits until the subject smiles before capturing a picture. Face detection technology also comes as standard. The Sony CyberShot W150 and Sony CyberShot W170 feature the same intelligent scene recognition mode as the Sony CyberShot T300.

The entry-level Sony CyberShot S-series was also updated with the 7.2-megapixel Sony CyberShot S750 and the 8.1-megapixel Sony CyberShot S780. Both slimline models boast 3x optical zooms, lithium-ion batteries, ISO 1250 and face detection tech that can recognise up to three faces in a shot.

The Sony CyberShot W-series models will start shipping in March, as does the S-series line-up. UK pricing has yet to be nailed down.