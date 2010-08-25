JVC launches new Picsio pocket camera range

JVC has announced its new range of upright point-and-shoot camcorders in its Picsio range, featuring touchscreen control.

The JVC Picsio GC-WP10 and Picsio GC-FM2 each record Full HD 1080p footage and, in addition to the 3-inch touchscreen preview display, the FM2 features a quick-flip pop-out USB plug, for cable-free connecting.

The fully-featured WP10 is also waterproof to up to 10ft – perfect for summer hols by the pool or on the beach.

Full HD, time-lapse

Both new camcorders can record Full HD 1080 (1920 x 1080/30p), HD 720 (1280 x 720/60p), iFrame (960 x 540/30p) and Quarter High Definition (960 x 540/30p).

Additionally, both models can take time-lapse footage, and have HDMI ports for direct connections to your HDTV.

Storage is via an SD/SDHC/SDXC card slot with Eye-Fi compability. Each camera features a 4x zoom with the additional extra feature of an MP3 recorder for creating audio files on the WP10.

PC and Mac compatible

The two new Picsios will come preloaded with LoiLoScope EX for Windows, a basic editing and upload app, that allows direct uploading to YouTube and Facebook, exporting to iTunes and more.

Both Picsio pocket cameras will alsowork with iMovie on the Mac, with the option to record video in the iFrame format.

The JVC GC-WP10 and GC-FM2 will be available from September 2010. UK pricing is still 'tbc'.