Huawei promises 'exciting innovative products' at MWC 2013

Not content with launching the Huawei Ascend Mate and Ascend D2 the Chinese firm has promised more products next month.

Speaking at the Huawei press conference at CES 2013 the firm's CEO Richard Yu said: "we will be launching two more exciting innovative products at MWC 2013."

Yu didn't disclose any further information on what these products may be, but we are still awaiting Windows Phone handsets from Huawei.

Windows Phone 8 focus?

Microsoft is a noticeable absentee at this year's CES in Las Vegas, so firms such as Huawei may be holding back their Windows Phone 8 announcements until MWC in February.

We've seen rumours surrounding the Huawei Ascend W1, Ascend W2 and Ascend W3 over the past few months, suggesting the Chinese manufacturer has a whole host of devices up its sleeve.

Yu also explained that "Huawei is moving away from entry-level handsets towards the mid- and high-end tiers" and with more devices set to arrive at MWC, it looks like it is fully behind the new philosophy.

TechRadar will be in attendance at MWC 2013 in Barcelona to bring you all the news from the Huawei camp.