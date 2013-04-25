HTC One to get a new microphone but won't face further delay

The HTC One smartphone was supposed to launch on some additional carriers today (that didn't happen), but regardless its current microphone will eventually be switched out due to a dispute with Nokia.

Controversy arose when HTC bought HDR microphone parts from STMicroelectronics, a European semiconductor company that had an exclusive contract to sell the parts to only Nokia.

This lead Nokia to file an injunction against STM in the Netherlands, which prohibits STM from selling certain microphones to any company other than Nokia for a limited period.

"HTC is disappointed in the decision," said a spokesperson for the Taiwanese manufacturer.

"We are consulting with STM and will decide whether it is necessary to explore alternative solutions in due course."

No HTC One delay

The good news for HTC is that this decision won't have any immediate impact on its handset sales, according to the spokesperson.

The company noted that the judgment against STM stated that "HTC can continue to use microphones already purchased from STM in its products."

"They were purchased in good-faith," claimed HTC regarding the original microphones.

HTC was also quick to point out that it was not the target of the injunction and that "Nokia's attempt to obtain a recall of microphones already sold to HTC failed."

With HTC counting on this Android smartphone to boost its sales, not having another HTC One delay on its hands can only be seen as a good thing for the company.