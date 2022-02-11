Oppo runs 5G network test on its Reno 7 5G series using Reliance Jio

Audio player loading…

Oppo India has said that it has 'successfully conducted' a 5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone network trial with its Reno 7 series device at the Reliance Jio 5G Lab, achieving, according to the company, 'good throughput' in test setup.

The demo, in a sense, is timed to create a buzz around the Oppo Reno 7 5G as the pre-orders for the same are on in India today.

The ultra-fast and low-latency 5G trial on Reno 7 Series showcased lag-free 4K video streams, super-fast uploads and downloads, the company said.

Jio carried out these tests by utilising the allocated mid-band trial spectrum. Oppo, for its part, has been laying the foundation for 5G SA network trials through its 5G Innovation lab in India.

Oppo's 5G Innovation Lab at it

"Technology such as 5G is altering how the world communicates today and tests like these will further consolidate our efforts in the industry and provide the best value proposition for our customers," Tasleem Arif, Vice President, India R&D Head, Oppo India, said in a press release.

This year is pretty crucial for India from 5G perspective. 5G spectrum auctions are likely next month, and the mainstream rollout of 5G services are expected around August. Already phones with 5G capability are the ones in demand.

SA architecture is one of the mainstream architectures of future 5G networks. OPPO has been actively laying the foundation for 5G SA network trials through its 5G Innovation lab in India.

While most 5G tests in India involved non-standalone models, Oppo has developed the solutions on stand-alone platforms – which meant testing devices with an authentic 5G set-up. It had earlier carried out a similar test for Oppo Reno 6 Series last year. In 2020, Oppo had established the 5G Innovation Lab at its Hyderabad R&D center to develop core product technologies for its 5G connected ecosystem.

For the record, Oppo Reno 7 5G price in India is pegged at Rs 28,999 for the lone 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant. It comes with a 6.4-inch Amoled display. Under the hood, the device draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!