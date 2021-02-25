Oppo Reno 5K with Snapdragon 750G, 90Hz AMOLED screen launched

Oppo Reno 5K is the latest mid-range phone from the brand under the Reno 5 series. Launched in China today, the Reno 5K will join the Reno 5 Pro Plus, Reno 5 Pro, and the vanilla Reno 5 in the series.

Currently in India, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro is the only phone from the Reno 5 series. The newly launched Oppo Reno 5K is a 5G powered mid-range phone. Some of the key features include a 90Hz AMOLED display, 65W fast charging, 64MP quad camera, and thin & light profile.

OPPO Reno 5K specs

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo Reno 5K is powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range chipset, the Snapdragon 750G. It is an octa-core chipset with 2.2GHz clock speed and Adreno 619 GPU under the hood. It is a 5G capable chipset with support for SA/NSA dual mode. The Oppo Reno 5K is available in two variants - 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB of UFS2.1 internal storage and 12+256GB. There is no support for additional storage.

As has been the case with the Reno lineup, the Reno 5K is also a thin and light device measuring just 7.9mm thick and weighing 172 grams. The Reno 5K is available in three colourways: Love in the blue breeze, Starry into a dream, Moonlit night (machine translated). On to the front, the device sports a 6.43-inch Full HD+ (2,400 x 1,080p) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It has a peak brightness of 750 nits.

(Image credit: Oppo)

In the camera department, the Oppo Reno 5K offers a quad-camera setup with a 64MP f/1.7 main camera, an 8MP 8MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro and a 2MP portrait lens both with f/2.4 aperture. Selfies are handled by a 32MP shooter located on the top right of the device(punch-hole). The rear camera is capable of shooting videos up to 4K @ 30fps and slow-mo up to 1080P@120fps and 720P@240fps. It also supports EIS.

Powering all the internals is a 4300mAh battery with support for 65W Support SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging via Type-C port. The Oppo Reno 5K runs on ColorOS V11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. Other features include an In-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

OPPO Reno 5K price

The pricing for the phone is yet to be announced. The Oppo Reno 5K is set to go on sale from March 6 in China. We will keep you posted on further announcements in this regard.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!