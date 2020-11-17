Oppo announces 3+N+X strategy, starting with a rollable phone and AR glasses

Today, Oppo held its annual Inno Day event in Shenzhen, revealing what the company has been working on. With the theme of ‘Leap into the Future’, it announced a new tech development strategy, along with three innovative concept products: the Oppo X 2021 rollable smartphone, the Oppo AR Glass 2021 and the Oppo CybeReal AR application.

The Oppo Inno Day 2020 was the second iteration of the event which acts as a stage to show off its latest developments. Going forward, it will adopt a 3+N+X strategy. The “3” refers to its core products across hardware, software and services verticals. The “N” stands for its essential connected product ecosystem including AI, security and privacy, multimedia, and interconnectivity. Lastly, the “X” denotes innovative technologies and resources that have the potential to impact the user experience, such as imaging, fast charging and new form factors.

“It’s important to build technical capabilities, but it’s even more important to innovatively integrate them. Oppo believes we should bring the benefits to users, and leave all the complexity to us,” said Levin Liu, Oppo Vice President

Oppo X 2021 rollable handset

(Image credit: Oppo)

Amongst all the announcements today, the Oppo X 2021 concept smartphone was perhaps the most interesting one. It is a rollable smartphone whose display can extend from one side, going from a standard 6.7-inch size to an almost-square 7.4-inch OLED panel, allowing users to adjust the size of the display based on their need.

The flexible display is a product of its R&D efforts. It also features some proprietary technologies such as the Roll Motor powertrain which can unfurl the phone automatically, a 2-in-1 Plate that reinforces the screen from the back, and self-developed Warp Track high-strength screen laminate which is only 0.1mm thick but. It also manages to not have a crease, which is a common complaint with foldables.

Oppo AR Glass 2021

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo AR Glass 2021 is meant to act as an intersection between the real world and the virtual world. The eyepieces have embedded displays which are the equivalent of a 90-inch screen about 3 metres away, to show an overlay of information. It includes an array of sensors such including stereo fisheye camera, a ToF depth sensor, and an RGB camera. They work in tandem to recognize gestures, spatial location and more to be more accurate. The split-design makes it lighter than its predecessor.

Oppo CybeReal AR

(Image credit: Oppo)

CybeReal AR is an application to accurately reconstruct the world with high precision, using spatial calculations, scene recognition, and access to Oppo Cloud.

While these are all just concept products for now, they could make it to real-life products in some capacity in the future.