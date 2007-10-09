Microsoft fixes serious IE flaws

Microsoft has released its monthly batch of security updates, including four described as critical. The updates started arriving on PCs last night. There are patches for Outlook Express and close relation Windows Mail as well as a cumulative patch for Internet Explorer that fixes four problems, the most serious of which could allow remote code execution.

There is also a critical patch for Microsoft Word that impacts on the Mac version of the software as well. In addition, Microsoft has readied a patch for a flaw in the Kodak Image Viewer software. There is more information on the updates over at Microsoft TechNet.