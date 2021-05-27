OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch confirmed by Amazon

The OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to make its global debut in June. But before that happens, it looks like the company has another smartphone in the pipeline that will be unveiled first. Today, Amazon India revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE is coming soon.

OnePlus India just shared a teaser for an upcoming Summer Launch Event, with a link that goes to an Amazon microsite . While the page only has a vague rectangle that changes colours, the preview reads “OP N EB”, which is a reference to the OnePlus Nord Ebba — ‘Ebba’ being the codename for the upcoming budget smartphone. References to the device can also be found in the code of the page as well as the URL.

In a somewhat anticlimatic discovery, subscribing for updates on this page is met with a message that reads “Thank you for subscribing/opting-in to OnePlus Nord CE 5G. You will receive this communication occasionally. If you signed up for OnePlus Nord CE 5G in error, you can unsubscribe here.”

Get ready for the OnePlus Summer Launch Event Coming soon - https://t.co/vobR9sdGRf pic.twitter.com/h9uPj7rXRkMay 27, 2021

This is the first official mention of the OnePlus Nord CE, which is expected to be unveiled by mid-June in India . It’s unclear if it will be a region-exclusive device or if it will be available globally. For what it’s worth, the OnePlus Nord N10 and N1 never came to India, but were widely available in Europe and the US.

The OnePlus Nord CE seems to be a successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 , which had a launch price of £249 (approx. Rs 25,000). If a similar price point is opted for once again, it will be the cheapest smartphone from the brand in India.

Tipster OnLeaks states that the OnePlus Nord CE will have a 6.49-inch display with a punch-hole notch and a triple-camera setup on the back. While details around the chipset remain unknown, it is expected to have a high refresh rate screen and fast charging.

Towards the end of June, the OnePlus Nord 2 will also be announced. Its existence was recently confirmed , and is more likely to be available in most markets — succeeding the popular OnePlus Nord from a year ago.