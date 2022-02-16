OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G to ship in Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror colour options

Audio player loading…

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is going to launch in India on February 17, and the pricing and color options of the device have been tipped online. It has already been confirmed by OnePlus that the device will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor and will support 65W fast charging.

Now, tipster Yogesh Brar has shared the color options and the pricing of the device via a tweet. According to him, the device will be shipped in two color options - Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue. The 6GB RAM variant of the device, along with 128GB internal storage, will be priced at Rs 23,999.

Apart from that, the 8GB RAM variant of the device, along with 128GB internal storage, will be available in the market at a price of Rs 25,999. There is no word regarding the first sale of the device as of now. However, expectations are that the smartphone will go on sale just after its launch in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G rumored specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G could come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display will have a punch-hole cutout and a Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone will operate on Oxygen 12 OS based on Android 12 OS. On the other hand, there are chances that the smartphone could make a debut with the Android 11 operating system.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G may flaunt a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary shooter with OmniVision, an 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, the device might sport a 16MP camera for the sake of selfies and video calls. The smartphone could be powered by a 4500mAh battery that might support 65W fast charging support.

