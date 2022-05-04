OnePlus Nord 3 spotted on India website - May launch in India by July 2022

Audio player loading…

OnePlus recently refreshed its Nord series with the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite affordable smartphone alongside the OnePlus 10R. While OnePlus Nord 2T has also started making headlines, we have an update related to the OnePlus Nord 3. The smartphone has possibly been spotted on the official India website of OnePlus.

In a report published by GSMArena, it has been mentioned that tipster Mukul Sharma has found the OnePlus Nord 2 Moniker on the official website. There have been no other details regarding the smartphone apart from its moniker.

The leaked roadmap for the launch of the OnePlus smartphones in India also suggested that the Nord 3 could make its debut in the country by the month of July. So, it is safe to say that we will first see OnePlus Nord 2T rolling out in the Indian market.

Alright. The OnePlus Nord 3 is also coming up soon it seems. Have spotted it on the country's Indian website.Feel free to retweet.#OnePlus #OnePlusNord3 pic.twitter.com/eg9LqWQanKMay 2, 2022 See more

Previous reports regarding the smartphone suggested that it will run on the MediaTek Dimensity processor similar to its sibling the OnePlus 10R. Furthermore, it was also revealed that the upcoming device will also get 12GB RAM along with 256GB storage. Additionally, it will get a 6.7-inch FHD+ display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of optics, the device could feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, we can get to see a 16MP snapper for the sake of selfies. The smartphone is rumoured to get a 4500mAh battery along with a 150W fast charging support.

Is OnePlus Nord 3 going to be an old wine in a new bottle?

While having a close look at the leaked specifications of the smartphone, it looks quite identical to the OnePlus 10R. Considering the way OnePlus has been blatantly following the rebranding game, as we saw in the OnePlus Ace that got launched in India as the OnePlus 10R, anything can happen at this point in time.

However, launching two identical smartphones with different monikers in the same market is not going to make any sense. Due to this, we feel that the Indian variant of the OnePlus Nord 3 will have some alterations in terms of the specifications.

Apart from that, the readers have to wait for an official announcement from the company to know more about the device.