OnePlus opens its largest Experience Store globally in Hyderabad

OnePlus has often stated that it considers India as its most important market globally. Today, it increases its presence in the country with the inauguration of OnePlus Nizam Palace — its biggest experience store yet.

The majority of smartphones sold in India happen through retail channels. This has forced many brands to increase their offline presence to reach a wider audience. OnePlus has dedicated ‘Experience Centres’ across the country where consumers can have a looks at the latest products and buy them, avail after-sales service as well as engage with the community.

After having flagship stores in many cities, OnePlus today opened Nizam Palace (owing to the rich cultural heritage of the city) in Hyderabad. At a sprawling 16,000 sq ft, it is the largest one of its kind in the world. It was unveiled over a fan-controlled live event on Twitter, making it the first of its kind, the technology-led launch of a retail store by the brand. Plans for the OnePlus Nizam Palace Experience Store were originally revealed in May 2019 at the launch of the OnePlus 7 series in Bangalore.

It has an iconic architectural design that follows the brand’s “burdenless design” philosophy. The main building has a red brick wall symbolizing the brand’s loyal, rooted community, depicting its strong foundation cemented by the brand’s impenetrable core values whereas the aluminium facade on top represents a bright and lustrous future.

Apart from acting as a destination for sales and checking out the offerings, the store will also offer product repairs and services as well as host community events in the city. The customer service section has large glass cubicles to consult technicians and have their products fixed in front of them, thus ensuring transparency.

OnePlus has also committed Rs 100 crores towards increasing its market penetration in India across omnichannel retail business. While its products are already sold in over 5,000 stores across the country, it targets covering 100 additional cities through its service centre network in the next year.

Addressing the launch of the new OnePlus Nizam Palace, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said, “OnePlus remains committed to achieving long-term growth in India. We chose Hyderabad to open our first R&D centre in the country and today we are proud to be back in the city with our largest experience store.”