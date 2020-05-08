OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z headphones up for sale from May 10 in India

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z headphones will officially be available in India starting May 10 with a choice of three prominent colours and available both online and offline.

Priced at Rs. 1,999, the new wireless headphones by OnePlus will be the cheaper version of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, launched last year. The headphones weigh 28 grams and are said to have a wireless range of up to 10 metres.

In terms of the specifications, the headphones come with 20 hours of battery life after a full charge. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is also backed with Warp Charge support and will provide users with up to 10 hours of music playback with a 10-minute charge, OnePlus claims.

The wireless headphones also come with Magnetic Control for pausing and starting music by joining and separating the earbuds. Additionally, for smooth connectivity between the headphones and smartphones, tablets etc, Quick Pair and Quick Switch features have been provided.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z has also backed 9.2mm dynamic drivers along with IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance. The Low Latency Mode on the headphones is said to reduce latency to 110ms. In terms of connectivity, Bullets Wireless Z include Bluetooth v5.0 and USB Type-C port.

OnePlus had recently, in April, launched the Bullets Wireless Z along with the OnePlus 8 series in China.

