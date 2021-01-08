OnePlus Band India launch confirmed for January 11

The rumours were true: the OnePlus Band will be unveiled on January 11 at 11 am in India, marking the company’s entry into the wearable space with an affordable fitness tracker. Here’s what we know about it.

Late last year, OnePlus confirmed that it is working on a Wear OS smartwatch which will launch in a few months. While we await further information on when the OnePlus Watch will be announced, it seems like the OnePlus Band will be its first foray into wearables. It is expected to be priced at around Rs 2,799, taking on the likes of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 .

Introducing the new face of fitness. Staying fit has never been easier.OnePlus Band#SmartEverywearDropping 11am IST | 11th January Get notified: https://t.co/tyxlW6cRmE pic.twitter.com/Opuo3E2lTcJanuary 8, 2021

The OnePlus Band is already listed on Flipkart and Amazon, revealing some more information about its design and features. It will have a familiar capsule-shaped main body amid a flexible silicon strap which can be replaced. Out of the box, it will have a black band, but other colours such as orange, blue and grey will also be available.

On the front will be a high-resolution OLED touchscreen with a logo on the bottom bezel, while the back will have the continuous heart-rate monitor and an SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen saturation levels. The entire package will be IP-rated for dust and water resistance, so rains or sweaty workouts should not be an issue.

The OnePlus Band will be capable of tracking 13 different exercise modes such as running, hiking, swimming, cycling, cricket, yoga, badminton and more. Standard features such as step tracking and sleep tracking will also be present. It will also be able to control media playback on your phone. The battery life is quoted to be around 14 days, which is on par with the competition.

Through 2020, smartwatches and fitness trackers became increasingly popular as people started taking their health more seriously. It remains to be seen how OnePlus will take on established players such as Xiaomi, Amazfit and Realme in this space.

Just a few weeks later, in March, the flagship OnePlus 9 series is expected to be unveiled. Perhaps we will see the OnePlus Watch share the stage at the same event.