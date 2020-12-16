OnePlus anniversary sale: offers on smartphones, TVs, and more

OnePlus is turning seven on December 17. To celebrate its seventh anniversary, OnePlus is offering deals and discounts on its smartphone, smart TVs, accessories, and more in India.

OnePlus has gained a lot of fan following in India thanks to their aggressive marketing, on-point pricing of their products, and customer service. The brand has witnessed phenomenal growth in the past few years and is also India’s premium smartphone maker.

Online offers

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

During the seventh anniversary sale, OnePlus is offering discounts and offers on the majority of its products including smartphones, smart TVs, and accessories. The offers will be valid from December 17 on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store app.

For starters, you can avail Rs 2,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank card transactions and EMI transaction. Also, there is 10% cashback on select American Express card transactions on purchasing OnePlus smartphones. For those who purchase smartphones on OnePlus Store app, OnePlus is offering Rs 500 discount voucher.

Further, during the sale, the newly launched OnePlus Power Bank will be available for just Rs 777. OnePlus is also hosting a spin the wheel contest on OnePlus Store app on December 17 wherein you get a chance to win OnePlus products. Similarly, you can participate in The Great OnePlus Lucky Dip on the OnePlus Store app to win some OnePlus products every day.

Red Cable Club offers

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

OnePlus is taking its Red Cable Club even further with the launch of OnePlus Red Cable Life. OnePlus Red Cable Life is a new bundled plan under Red Cable Pro plans, after the success of Red Cable Care. It is available at an introductory price of INR 999. With this plan you get 12 months of extended warranty, 12 months of 50GB cloud storage, priority service and free 12-month Amazon Prime membership.

For those who are already Red Cable Club members, which is basically every OnePlus users, OnePlus is offering free Red Cable Care membership and OnePlus Power Bank on purchase of any OnePlus 8 series smartphone. Apart from that one can also avail Red Cable Care membership at just Rs 99 on purchase of any OnePlus smartphone the OnePlus Experience stores.

Offline offers

(Image credit: OnePlus)

For those who wish to shop offline, the company is offering Rs 3,000 accessories coupon for the first 10 customers who purchase the OnePlus 8T. Rest of the buyers are entitled to get Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 coupon too. The HDFC bank Rs 2,000 instant discount is also applicable here. You can also avail up to 15% discount on smartphone spare parts, no service fee on smartphone repair.

And, lastly, OnePlus TV buyers can avail up to Rs 4,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank Credit Card, Credit Card EMI, as well as Debit Card EMI transactions. There is also no-cost EMI option available. This offer is valid until December end is valid through Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus.in.

