OnePlus Ace Racing Edition with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max arrives

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition has finally made its way into the Chinese market. The smartphone is an upgraded version of the OnePlus Ace that was launched in the country recently. The design of the device looks inspired by the OnePlus 10 Pro as it has a square-shaped camera module at the back.

On the front, the smartphone has a punch hole cut out at the top left corner for the placement of the front camera. It also has thin bezels on all sides with a slightly thicker chin. The base variant of the device with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is available for CNY 1,999 which converts to Rs 23,000.

The 8GB RAM variant of the smartphone with 256GB internal storage can be purchased for CNY 2,199 which converts to Rs 25,300. On the other hand, the high-end variant of the smartphone with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is available for CNY 2,499 which is Rs 28,800.

There is no word regarding the launch of the smartphone in the Indian market. However, one thing which we are sure of is that the smartphone will be launched here under a different moniker. To support the statement, we have already seen OnePlus Ace launching as the OnePlus 10R in India.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition specifications and features

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition comes equipped with a 6.59-inch FHD+ LCD display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone houses a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage in the high-end variant.

The device operates on the ColorOS 12 based on the Android 12 operating system. Speculations are that the smartphone will ship in the global market with Oxygen OS.

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition flaunts a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP depth shooter. On the front, the smartphone features a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

It draws power from a 5000mAh battery along with 67W fast charging support. For security purposes, the device includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner doubled-up with the power button. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, etc.

