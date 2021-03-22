OnePlus 9 series will run on Color OS 11 in China

OnePlus 9 series launch is just one day away and we have got some big news coming from China with respect to the software on the OnePlus 9. The OnePlus 9 series in China will run on Color OS out of the box instead of Hydrogen OS.

For those who are not familiar with these terms, Hydrogen OS is OnePlus’s custom skin based on Android for the Chinese market and Color OS is a custom skin from Oppo that runs on all Oppo phones globally. The news isn’t a surprise as there were rumours pointing towards this change for the past few weeks.

(Image credit: Weibo)

Earlier today on Weibo , the official OnePlus handle posted an update saying the OnePlus 9 series will run on Color OS out of the box instead of Hydrogen OS. Also, the post confirmed that the older devices such as the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 7 series which are running on Hydrogen OS will be maintained and updated.

In a forum post, Oxygen OS Product Lead, Gary C also confirmed that OnePlus devices outside China will continue with Oxygen OS to provide fast and smooth experience with Oxygen OS. He also said that the OnePlus 9 series will run on a customized version of Color OS, tailored specifically for OnePlus smartphones - which means the Color OS on OnePlus devices in China might have some new features in the shelf.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro devices will run on Color OS 11 which will be based on Android 11. The global version will run on Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box.

The OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus Watch will be unveiled in unveiled globally tomorrow (March 23). In India, the OnePlus 9R, a gaming-centric phone will also be launched. OnePlus 9 series will Hasselblad to improve the overall experience. The company has also confirmed the series of smartphones will be using a custom Sony IMX 789 sensor. The devices are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 888 and up to 12GB of RAM.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!