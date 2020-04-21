OnePlus 7T Pro receives a massive price cut in India

The OnePlus 7T Pro has got a massive price cut in India following the official price reveal of its successor, the OnePlus 8 Pro. The price of the phone has been slashed by Rs 6,000 and it can be bought now for Rs 47,999.

This is a usual and expected discount as brands usually undercut their former flagships at the launch of fresher models. However, the OnePlus 7T still hasn’t received any such discounts, at least from what we can see on the company’s official website. Speaking of which, the discount can only be availed on the OnePlus e-store as of now. That said, you still won’t be able to practically get the phone because of the continued lockdown.

Also, the limited McLaren Edition doesn’t seem to have received any cuts either. It’s still selling for Rs 58,999 making it costlier than even the OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 7T Pro’s price prior to the discount was Rs 53,999. As of this writing, there’s only one storage model available and that’s the 8GB + 256GB variant.

What you’re getting for that sub - Rs 50,000 sticker is a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, a 6.67-inch QHD+ no-notch curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a Sony 48MP IMX586 sensor with 7P lens structure, f1.6 aperture and OIS, as some of the key highlights. The 4080mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge can not be forgotten though.

In comparison, the OnePlus 8 Pro brings an upgraded set of cameras, a 120Hz display, wireless charging, an official IP68 rating, and much more.

If you’re still not sold on the price, OnePlus has the perfect option for the sub - Rs 40,000 bracket with the OnePlus 7T virtually offering the exact same cameras and features minus the curved no-notch display.