OnePlus 5 Open Sale: Should you get the flagship killer?

The OnePlus 5 is now available on open sale via Amazon India. This comes just a week after the handset went on sale in the country. The handset has been up for grabs on an open sale since 12 PM today. The handset is also available via OnePlus’ online store and OnePlus Experience Stores in some parts of the country. The company was offering the smartphone via early access sales and other events since last week.

Surprisingly, Amazon is only offering an exchange discount of Rs 920 with the smartphone. So not a lot of customers will be looking to exchange their smartphones in return for the OnePlus 5.

Even though the company isn’t offering a lot of discounts with exchanges, multiple banks and institutions are offering cashback offers with the smartphone. Further, Vodafone is offering exclusive benefits for customers of the OnePlus 5, including 45GB of 3G/4G data for a period of five months.

OnePlus has left no stone unturned in making the OnePlus 5 a fantastic flagship. The company has also forged attractive partnerships with a number of companies, thus assuring the customers that they’re getting the best in the business. The two variants of the OnePlus 5 are priced at Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999 respectively.

The OnePlus 5 comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD (1920x1080) Optic AMOLED display. Under the hood it runs Octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor and comes in two RAM/storage variants -- 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB. The dual SIM smartphone comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat with a flavor of OxygenOS on top.

Optics include a 16MP+20MP camera on the rear along with a 16MP camera on the front. It packs a 3300mAh battery and supports OnePlus' proprietary Dash Charge technology for superfast charging.

It measures 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.3mm, and weighs 153 grams.

Should you go for it?

If you are on a hunt for a device that never stutters and offers ridiculous power to take you through any task you throw at it, then you are at the right place. OnePlus 5 is not for those who expect having fancy features like bezel-less display, waterproofing or a 4K display, but if you are looking for a perfect phone that gives you no chance to complain in any area.