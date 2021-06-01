Nvidia Computex 2021 live blog: is it time for the RTX 3080 Ti?

Welcome to our Nvidia Computex 2021 liveblog. On June 1 at 1AM ET, 6AM BST, 3PM AEST, Nvidia will be taking to the stage to talk about its vision of the future, and there are strong rumors swirling that we'll see two new graphics cards, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and the RTX 3070 Ti.

Even if that doesn't happen, it's always worth tuning in to see what Team Green has in store for us gamers, as well as its plans for artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and much more.

If you want to watch along, check out our how to watch the Nvidia Computex 2021 keynote guide.

We'll be watching and bringing you all the latest news and commentary throughout the keynote. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Computex 2021 is a virtual event this year, so while we won't be live from Taipei, we'll bring you all the important news right here.

Nvidia GeForce Computex 2021 live blog

All times in Taipei Standard Time

12:33 - As you can see from the tweet below, Nvidia's social media channels are hyping up today's event. This bodes well when it comes to an exciting keynote, could those new GPU rumors be true?

12:24 - Good morning/evening/whenever the heck it is. I'm writing up this live blog from the UK, which means it's horribly early in the morning. While this would be a little more bearable if I was in Taiwan, the excitement of possibly seeing new GPUs from Nvidia makes up for the early start!