Nubia's Red Magic gaming smartphone to launch in India on December 20

The gaming-centric Red Magic smartphone from Nubia is set to launch in India on December 20. The confirmation came via the Nubia India Twitter account.

Enough is enough, it's time for a new species to take over. It's time for a complete annihilation.Follow @RedMagicIN to know more.#NotForTheFaintHearted #BelieveInMagic #GametimeAnytime #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/Iw4po3fkfCDecember 17, 2018

The device, which targets the mobile gaming community, was launched in China back in April.

The Red Magic’s price in India is still a matter of speculation; the price in China starts from CNY 2499 (around Rs 25,800), while it was priced at EUR 450 upon its European debut at the IFA awards earlier this year.

Made for gaming

The Nubia Red Magic is a dual-SIM phone, which runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) LTPS TFT display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by this year's flagship Snapdragon 835 chipset and comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The device has a single 24MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and 4K video recording support at 30fps. The front camera has an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

True to its intention to provide a high-end mobile gaming experience, the Red Magic has air-cooling technology with nine air radiation slots, along with three-layer graphite lamination technology. The dedicated gaming button activates the gaming mode, which allows users to disable incoming calls and all other notifications. The button also enables a ‘turbo acceleration mode’ which boosts phone performance to enhance the gaming experience.

The Nubia Red Magic packs a 3800mAh battery that supports NeoPower 3, and Nubia fast-charging technology. In terms of storage options, the device has both 64GB and 128 GB onboard storage option variants. It supports 4G VoltE, dual-band 2X2 MIMO Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GLONASS, BeiDou, has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nubia has been a frequent visitor in the Indian smartphone market. Although, the name is still not among the key players when it comes to competition. However, we can't deny that we've seen great potential in its phones like Nubia Z11 Mini and Z17, and we expect to see similar on the Red Magic.