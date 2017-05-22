Nubia N1 Lite with fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE launched at Rs. 6,999

Chinese equipment manufacturer ZTE's brand Nubia is slowly expanding its product portfolio in India by launching smartphones in various price segments. Today the company has launched its cheapest offering in India called Nubia N1 Lite, which is exclusively available for grab on Amazon.in for Rs. 6,999 starting from 12:00 PM.

Though it is an entry level smartphone, Nubia did a commendable job by incorporating a fingerprint sensor that also helps you in securing apps and files. Weighing at 170g, the device measures 15.3 x 0.8 x 7.7 cm. Speaking about the specifications, Nubia N1 Lite rocks a 5.5-inch HD (720 x 1280 pixels) display with a pixel density of 267 PPi. Under the hood, it is powered by a Mediatek MT6737 chipset that consists of four cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.25GHz coupled with Mali-T720MP2 GPU.

In terms of storage, it packs 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage with an option to expand the storage via microSD card upto 128GB. Unfortunately, while Android O is about to release in few months, the device still runs on Android 6 Marshmallow with the company's customer software layer Nubia UI 4.0 on the top. A non-removable 3000mAh battery fuels the device.

On the camera front, it houses an 8MP rear camera equipped with f/2.0 aperture, 4P optical lens, and dual- LED flash. On the front, it sports a 5MP camera with f/2.8 aperture and soft-light flash.

Connectivity options on Nubia N1 Lite include 2G, 3G, dual-4G VoLTE, WiFi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/GLONASS, OTG support, microUSB port, etc. Sensors on board are rear-mounted Fingerprint, accelerometer, proximity, and compass. It is available in Black-Gold color option.

Nubia N1 Lite Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch IPS HD (720 x 1280 pixels) resolution

Chipset: Mediatek MT6737

CPU: Quad-core 1.25 GHz Cortex-A53

Camera: 8MP (Rear), 5MP (Front)

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 16GB

OS: Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Nubia UI 4.0on the top

Battery: 3000 mAh

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth

At this price point, it will go head to head with the likes of Redmi 4, Moto E3 Power, etc.