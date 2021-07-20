Now you can join a missed WhatsApp group call midway - Here's how

The WhatsApp group call, both audio and video, has become popular in these work from home times. As it has very little setting up process, it has become an emergency tool of communication for many professionals. Understanding this, the Facebook-owned platform has rolled out a new feature that lets users to join a group voice or video call after it has started.

"Today we’re introducing the ability to join a group call, even after it’s started. Joinable calls reduce the burden of answering a group call as it starts, and brings the spontaneity and ease of in-person conversations to group calling on WhatsApp," the platform said in a blog post.

How to join an ongoing missed group call

To join an missed group call, open the 'calls' tab, and if the call is ongoing, tap the call you’d like to join. This will open the call info screen. From the call menu, tap 'Join'.

The feature also has a new call info screen with it, which lets users see who is on the call, along with invited users who haven’t joined yet.

The feature has the option for users to decide when they want to join the group call. If the users hit ‘ignore’ they can join later (if they wish to) from the 'calls' tab in WhatsApp.

It is also possible for users to drop off from an existing call and rejoin later if the call is still ongoing.

Group video calling on WhatsApp currently allows up to eight participants.

"Joinable calls are rolling out from today and we hope people can start to make the most of the new experience," WhatsApp said.